Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women's soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany)
Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women's soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany)
ByThe Associated Press
August 6, 2024, 5:12 PM
MARSEILLE, France -- Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women's soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany).