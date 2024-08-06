Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women's soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany)

Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women's soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany)

ByThe Associated Press
August 6, 2024, 5:12 PM

MARSEILLE, France -- Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women's soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany).

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events