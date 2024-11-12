Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 12, 10:49 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,807,722
270 to win
Trump
75,005,492
Expected vote reporting: 95%

A bus carrying wedding guests has fallen into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 10:40 AM

MANSEHRA, Pakistan -- A bus carrying wedding guests has fallen into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18.

