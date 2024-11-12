National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,807,722
270 to win
Trump
75,005,492
Expected vote reporting: 95%
A bus carrying wedding guests has fallen into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 10:40 AM
MANSEHRA, Pakistan -- A bus carrying wedding guests has fallen into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18.