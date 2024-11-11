Your Voice Your Vote 2024

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,205,417
270 to win
Trump
74,704,709
Expected vote reporting: 95%

Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 4:24 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District.

