National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 2:20 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District.