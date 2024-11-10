Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 2:20 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District.

