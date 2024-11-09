National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
Harris
70,445,011
270 to win
Trump
74,284,175
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Democrat Lateefah Simon wins election to U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 8:19 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Lateefah Simon wins election to U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District.