Swing states: 2024 live presidential election results

Several swing states will be crucial for either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamal Harris winning the White House.

Both candidates have crisscrossed the seven key swing states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- and worked to appeal to undecided voters and connect with them over the issues that resonate most with them. All eyes will be on these states as Election Day draws to a close -- though we may not know results right away.

See all of the swing states' results in the presidential race:

Arizona (11 electoral votes)

Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Michigan (15 electoral votes)

Nevada (6 electoral votes)

North Carolina (16 electoral votes)

Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes)

Wisconsin (10 electoral votes)

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.