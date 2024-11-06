National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
Harris
66,993,547
270 to win
Trump
71,869,948
Expected vote reporting: 89%
Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 1:47 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th Congressional District.