Nov. 6, 2:10 PM ET

Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 1:47 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th Congressional District.

