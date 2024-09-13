Election 2024 Latest: Harris concentrates on Pennsylvania while Trump stumps in the West

Former President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail in Western states as his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris fixes her attention on the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the East

Former President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail in Western states on Friday as his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris fixes her attention on the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the East.

Trump will hold what's being billed as a news conference at his Los Angeles-area golf club in the morning before heading to northern California for a fundraiser, followed by a rally in Las Vegas, the largest city in swing state Nevada.

Harris, meanwhile, heads to Johnstown and Wilkes-Barre on Friday as she tries to capitalize on her momentum after Tuesday night’s debate. It’s her second day of back-to-back rallies after holding two events in North Carolina, another swing state, on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Even as she promoted her efforts to boost clean energy, Vice President Kamala Harris said in Tuesday’s debate that the Biden-Harris administration has overseen “the largest increase in domestic oil production in history because of an approach that recognizes that we cannot over-rely on foreign oil.″

The comment by Harris, a longtime climate hawk who backed the original Green New Deal, surprised supporters and opponents alike — and conflicted with frequent boasts by Harris and President Joe Biden that they are champions in the fight to slow global warming.

After former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Biden-Harris administration reentered the global pact aimed at reducing emissions. The administration also set a target to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and moved to accelerate renewable energy projects and shift away from fossil fuels.

Trump said Thursday in Arizona that as president he’d seek to end taxes on overtime wages. It’s his latest appeal to the working-class voters he’s counting on to return him to the White House. Trump has also pledged to end taxes on tips and Social Security wages.

The proposals would take a significant bite out of federal revenue, ballooning the deficit unless accompanied by significant spending cuts.

“It’s time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break,” Trump said. Harris has announced her own proposal to stop taxing tips.

