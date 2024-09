Kamala Harris, Donald Trump shake hands again at 9/11 anniversary ceremony

The greeting came less than 12 hours after Harris and Trump met at a debate.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump shook hands again Wednesday morning as they arrived at the 9/11 anniversary ceremony in downtown Manhattan.

Harris, who was standing between New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden, reached over the president to shake hands with Trump, who was standing next to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Vice President Kamala Harris, greets Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump as they joined family and friends at Ground Zero honoring the lives of those lost on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris shakes hands with Donald Trump, as former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg and President Joe Biden look on, during a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024. Adam Gray/AFP via Getty Images

The greeting came less than 12 hours after Harris and Trump met for the first time at a presidential debate in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News.

Tuesday night's handshake between Harris and Trump ended an eight-year streak of no handshakes on the presidential debate stage. There are no rules or stipulations requiring a handshake before or after the debate.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during an ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia, on Sept. 10, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president and vice president on Wednesday will be attending 9/11 anniversary ceremonies at Ground Zero; Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the Pentagon. Trump will also visit Shanksville after the ceremony at Ground Zero.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance attend a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024. Adam Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump attend a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024. Adam Gray/AFP via Getty Images

"On this day 23 years ago, terrorists believed they could break our will and bring us to our knees. They were wrong. They will always be wrong," Biden said in a statement. "In the darkest of hours, we found light. And in the face of fear, we came together -- to defend our country, and to help one another."

"Today, our longest war is finally over. But our commitment to preventing another attack on our people never will be," he said.