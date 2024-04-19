Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ByThe Associated Press
April 19, 2024, 6:58 PM

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

