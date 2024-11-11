Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 11, 4:29 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,184,540
270 to win
Trump
74,693,263
Expected vote reporting: 95%

Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says

Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says

ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 2:24 PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events