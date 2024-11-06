Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 5:42 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,215,873
270 to win
Trump
72,063,184
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Harris says after loss to Trump, 'While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign’

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 4:31 PM

WASHINGTON -- Harris says after loss to Trump, 'While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign’.

