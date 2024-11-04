Michigan 2024 live election results

Voters are heading to the polls in Michigan, a key battleground this year in the presidential election that also includes a high-profile Senate race.

The winner will net the state's 15 electoral votes.Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

Michigan, part of the "blue wall" of key states in the Midwest that went Democrat for years before Donald Trump's 2016 victory there, flipped for President Joe Biden by roughly 154,000 votes in 2020.

But this year, Biden faced a protest vote in the Michigan primary over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Many Muslim and Arab-American leaders there urged Democrats to go "uncommitted" rather than support Biden during the presidential primary, which resulted in a 13% "uncommitted" vote.

The Uncommitted movement announced in September that it was not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, but also did not recommend a third-party vote in November.

Down-ballot, Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers will square off in the state's Senate race. Democrats face an uphill battle to maintain their narrow majority in the Senate as they have to protect more seats this cycle than Republicans.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.