The Latest: Helene's death toll rises to nearly 100 as supplies rushed to isolated communities

A crisis unfolded in Asheville, North Carolina, as officials pledged to get more water, food and other supplies to flood-stricken areas without power and cellular service Monday, days after Hurricane Helene ripped across the U.S. Southeast. The death toll from the storm approached 100.

At least 91 people across several states were killed. A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people killed.

Here’s the latest:

At Mountain Valley Water in West Asheville, people waited in a line for water for more than a block.

Some had milk jugs or in the case of Derek Farmer, three glass gallon sized apple juice containers. The business was selling water — cash only and writing invoices on what looked like an ancient pad — just outside their fenced in lot.

Farmer has lived in Asheville for more than two decades. As a veteran of the 2004 flood, he was ready. But day three without water had him nervous to get more.

Sommervile Johnston has been without power since Friday and water since Saturday is her West Asheville neighborhood.

There have been times she’s felt sorry for herself. Then news trickles in from smaller communities up the mountains. “At least we’re not alone and isolated here,” Johnston said.

People have been checking on neighbors. When one person goes out for supplies, they take orders from several others. The folks that need water from the creek to flush toilets take turns heading down the hill.

“We’re just biking around, checking on each other,(asterisk) Johnston said outside her West Asheville home.

Authorities in the western North Carolina county of Macon are reporting a storm-related death as officials continue to assess the damage from the flooding over the weekend.

“Unfortunately there has been one fatality in Macon County that can be attributed to the storm,” the local sheriff’s said in a statement late Sunday night. “More information will be available at a later date.”

Macon County is southwest of Asheville and borders Georgia. The sheriff’s office statement says the county was experiencing poor cellular coverage, while crews were working to restore power in affected areas. Numerous calls have been coming in from people from outside of the area who want to check in on loved ones.

“Welfare checks will only be conducted that meet certain criteria and not all requests can be met,” the sheriff’s office said. “A significant part of Macon County was unaffected by the storm and the only issues there are lack of a reliable communication system.”

President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations.

Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast. In a brief exchange with reporters, he described the impact of the storm as “stunning” and said that the administration is giving states “everything we have” to help with their response to the storm.

Biden planned to speak about the administration’s response efforts in remarks from the White House on Monday.