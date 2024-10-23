The Latest: Trump rallies in North Carolina while Harris makes the cable news rounds

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are courting key constituencies just two weeks before Election Day — and they’re hoping popular public figures will help them make the case

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are courting key constituencies just two weeks before Election Day — and they’re hoping popular public figures will help them make the case.

Conservatives already have a supermajority on the Supreme Court as a result of Donald Trump’s presidency. If Trump wins a second term, the right side of the court could retain control for several more decades.

Justices Clarence Thomas, 76, and Samuel Alito, 74, are the two oldest members of the court. Either, or both, could consider stepping down knowing Trump, a Republican, would nominate replacements who might be three decades younger.

“With President Trump and a Republican Senate, we could have a generation of conservative justices on the bench in the Supreme Court,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, recently wrote on X.

That’s exactly what worries Christina Harvey, executive director of the progressive group Stand Up America. “The real key here is Trump prevention. If Trump wins again, he could solidify right-wing control of the Supreme Court for decades,” Harvey said.

Yet the nation’s highest court has a lower profile than it did in the past two presidential campaigns. That’s despite an early summer ruling on presidential immunity that insured Trump would not have to stand trial before the Nov. 5 election on charges of interference in the 2020 election and other consequential decisions on abortion, guns, affirmative action and the environment.

In battleground Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris warned that democracy and reproductive rights were at stake as she campaigned alongside a former Republican congresswoman.

Going to the same state the day before, Donald Trump served French fries at a closed McDonald’s.

As the 2024 presidential contest speeds to its conclusion on Nov. 5, Harris and Trump are embracing wildly different strategies to energize the coalitions they need to win. Both are making bets that will prove prescient or ill-advised.

Trump’s team has largely abandoned traditional efforts to broaden his message to target moderate voters, focusing instead on energizing his base of fiery partisans and turning out low-propensity voters — especially young men of all races — with tough talk and events aimed at getting attention online.

Harris is leaning into a more traditional all-of-the-above playbook targeting the narrow slice of undecided voters that remain, especially moderates, college-educated suburbanites, and women of all races and education. More than Trump, she’s going after Republican women who may have supported rival Nikki Haley in this year’s GOP primary and are dissatisfied with the former president.

A man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill the top elections officials in Colorado and Arizona as well as judges and federal law enforcement agents is expected to plead guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Teak Ty Brockbank, 45, of Cortez, Colorado, has been jailed since his Aug. 23 arrest. Now he’s scheduled to appear in court for a change of plea hearing after previously pleading not guilty to one count of making interstate threats. His lawyer notified the court that Brockbank wanted to change his plea. In federal court, “guilty” is the only other option.

According to a detention motion, Brockbank told investigators he’s not a “vigilante” and that he hoped his posts would simply “wake people up.”

Investigators say Brockbank began to express the view that violence against public officials was necessary in late 2021 and proceeded to make multiple threats against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and former Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now the state’s governor, and the others.

Trump said the Biden administration needs to find out who leaked classified documents detailing Israel’s plans for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran, implying there are “methods” that could be used to learn who was responsible.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Trump said in an interview with radio talk show host Mark Levin. “You’ve got to find out the person that did it.”

Trump said it is easy to find the leakers, “but we don’t use methods anymore where you can do that. We give the criminals such latitude. We are not allowed to find them.”

The former president also criticized the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“I thought the leaks from the Supreme Court was just a shame,” he said. “I think that’s something that also should be found out.”

A statement Tuesday night on Trump’s website announced an official complaint had been filed with the Federal Election Commission against the Labour Party and the Harris-Walz campaign for “illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections.”

The complaint referred to media reports about meetings between Labour and Democrat officials, and a now-deleted LinkedIn post in which a Labour staffer said there were “nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the U.S. in the next few weeks” to swing states.

Starmer said any party members in the U.S. were there as volunteers.

“That’s what they’ve done in previous elections, is what they’re doing in this election,” he told reporters as he traveled to Samoa for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

Starmer said the kerfuffle would not jeopardize the relationship he’s tried to build with Trump.

“I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us we established a good relationship, which we did, and I was very grateful to him for making the time,” he said.