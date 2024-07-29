Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr. settle legal and personal disputes

Four years after Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as the head of Liberty University amid a series of personal scandals, he and the evangelical school founded by his father have announced a settlement

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Four years after Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as the head of Liberty University amid a series of personal scandals, he and the evangelical school founded by his father have announced a settlement of "all outstanding disputes on both legal and personal matters."

In a joint statement released Friday, the university and Liberty's Board of Trustees said it has agreed to pay Falwell an undisclosed sum in authorized retirement and severance payments and agreed on the conditions under which the school will use Jerry Falwell Sr.'s name, image and likeness.

Under the agreement, the trustees and Falwell said they “each take responsibility” for their part in the “lengthy and painful” disputes and litigation between them.

“Falwell acknowledges and apologizes for the errors in judgement and mistakes made during his time of leadership. The Board of Trustees acknowledge and apologize for the errors and mistakes made on their part as well," the statement said.

Falwell announced his resignation in August 2020 after a provocative photo and revelations of his wife’s extramarital affair sparked criticism at the school. The photo, which Falwell posted and then deleted on social media, showed him with his pants unzipped, his stomach exposed and his arm high around the waist of his wife's pregnant assistant. Falwell said at the time that the photo was taken at a costume party during a family vacation. Critics said the photo was evidence of hypocritical behavior from the leader of a university where students must follow a strict code of conduct.

The same month, a news outlet published an interview with a man who said he had a yearslong sexual relationship with Falwell's wife, Becki Falwell, and that Jerry Falwell participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur. Falwell denied any participation.

Falwell’s resignation marked a fall from power for one of the country’s most visible conservative Christian leaders. His father had aspired to make Liberty University an academic and athletic leader for evangelicals. After taking over following his father's death in 2007, Falwell succeeded in shoring up the school's finances and increasing its enrollment.

Two months after Falwell announced his resignation, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Liberty, alleging that the school damaged his reputation in a series of public statements. Six months later, Liberty sued Falwell, alleging he crafted a “well-resourced exit strategy” from his role as president and chancellor in the form of a lucrative 2019 employment agreement while withholding damaging information about his marital scandal that was exposed the following year.

Falwell declined to comment on the settlement but told The Washington Post, "It's an extremely happy day for everyone.”