National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,807,728
270 to win
Trump
75,005,550
Expected vote reporting: 95%
A Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public classrooms has been blocked by a federal judge
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 10:22 AM
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public classrooms has been blocked by a federal judge.