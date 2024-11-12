Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 12, 10:53 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,807,728
270 to win
Trump
75,005,550
Expected vote reporting: 95%

A Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public classrooms has been blocked by a federal judge

A Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public classrooms has been blocked by a federal judge

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 10:22 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public classrooms has been blocked by a federal judge.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events