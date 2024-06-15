Malfunctioning steam room sets off alarm, prompts evacuation at Rhode Island YMCA
An excessive amount of steam set off the building's emergency sprinkler system.
ByThe Associated Press
June 15, 2024, 12:42 PM
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. -- A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm on Saturday morning, prompting an evacuation.
In a statement, the Middletown Police Department said officials rushed to the Newport County YMCA in Middletown around 9 a.m. for a possible explosion but later learned an excessive amount of steam had set off the building's emergency sprinkler system.
A 58-year-old woman was hurt but officials said it was a minor injury. The YMCA would remain closed Saturday, police said.