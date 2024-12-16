National Guard soldier charged with murder in shooting at a Georgia military base

Federal authorities have charged a National Guard soldier with murder in a shooting that triggered a weekend lockdown at a Georgia military base

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A National Guard solider appeared in federal court Monday charged with murder in a weekend shooting that left a man dead and triggered a lockdown at a Georgia military base.

Natravien Landry, 25, made an initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Augusta, according to U.S. District Court records. He's charged with a killing Saturday morning at a home on Fort Eisenhower, where Landry served in a Georgia National Guard transportation unit.

Commanders at Fort Eisenhower, home to the U.S. Army Cyber Command, ordered a two-hour lockdown because of the shooting. Afterward they gave few details, saying a person had been arrested in an “isolated” fatal shooting at the Army post adjoining Augusta.

An Army investigator's affidavit filed in court gave further details.

Landry was on duty Saturday and was taking a break when he went to the on-base home of a former girlfriend, and he confronted and fatally shot another man who had spent the night there, according to the affidavit.

Fort Eisenhower officials have not released the victim's name. He was identified only by initials in the investigator's affidavit.

David Stewart, listed in court records as Landry's attorney, did not immediately return phone and email messages Monday.

Landry fled in a car and was arrested later Saturday by sheriff's deputies in Meriwether County, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from the base. The affidavit said Landry threw a 9mm handgun from the car's window after being pulled over and admitted to the shooting when questioned by an Army investigator.