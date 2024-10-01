Officials identify driver who crashed into a Texas pipeline and sparked a 4-day fire

Police have released the name of the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pipeline valve and sparked a four-day fire in a Houston suburb

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pipeline valve and sparked a four-day fire that forced the evacuation of nearby neighborhoods in a Houston suburb was a local 51-year-old man, according to police.

Remains found in the SUV following the fire are those of Jonathan McEvoy of Deer Park, according to a statement Monday night from Deer Park Police Lt. Chris Brown.

The cause of McEvoy's death and why the vehicle he was driving went through a fence alongside a Walmart parking lot and struck the above-ground valve remained under investigation, Brown said Tuesday.

“We're still gathering information ... but I don't know that we'll ever have an exact determination” of the cause, Brown said.

Energy Transfer, the Dallas-based company that owns the pipeline, called the crash an accident and preliminary investigations by police and FBI agents found no evidence of a coordinated or terrorist attack.

McEvoy's former wife, Delma McEvoy, and son, Jonathan McEvoy Jr. told KPRC-TV that McEvoy had recently experienced seizures and believe that led to the crash.

Neither Delma McEvoy nor Jonathan McEvoy Jr. immediately returned phone calls to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Following the Sept. 16 crash, the fire burned for four days as it was allowed to burn itself out, forcing nearby residents to flee the intense heat, which partially melted vehicles and mailboxes.

McEvoy's remains were not recovered until after the fire went out as the SUV remained near the valve.