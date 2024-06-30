Two people are dead, including an accused shooter, after shots are fired at a Virginia gym

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Virginia gym

Two people are dead after a shooting at a gym in Virginia, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at OneLife Fitness, a gym and health club in southwest Alexandria, at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Two people, including the alleged shooter, initially had life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.

Both the male victim and the accused shooter were pronounced dead by police Saturday night. OneLife Fitness said neither man was an employee of the gym.

At the time of the shooting, about 60 people were inside and fled through the building’s front and back exits, according to local news outlets.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Saturday at our Alexandria location. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the people involved,” OneLife Fitness said in a statement.

The cause of both men's deaths will be determined by the medical examiner's office, police said. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what led to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by Alexandria police.