Who won the first Biden-Trump presidential debate?

We partnered with Ipsos to poll voters before and after the debate.

ByAaron Bycoffe, Amina Brown, and Nathaniel Rakich via five thirty eight logo
June 28, 2024, 3:51 PM

President Joe Biden turned in a dismal performance at the first presidential general-election debate on Thursday night. That was certainly the opinion of many pundits reacting in real time, but thanks to a new 538/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, we now know it’s how American voters felt as well.

However, while Biden’s hoarse and stumbling delivery immediately sent many Democrats into a panic about their chances of winning in November, our poll also found that the debate didn’t change many voters’ minds about either candidate. Click here for full details.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events