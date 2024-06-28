Who won the first Biden-Trump presidential debate?

We partnered with Ipsos to poll voters before and after the debate.

President Joe Biden turned in a dismal performance at the first presidential general-election debate on Thursday night. That was certainly the opinion of many pundits reacting in real time, but thanks to a new 538/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, we now know it’s how American voters felt as well.

However, while Biden’s hoarse and stumbling delivery immediately sent many Democrats into a panic about their chances of winning in November, our poll also found that the debate didn’t change many voters’ minds about either candidate. Click here for full details.