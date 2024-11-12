National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
71,807,728
270 to win
Trump
75,005,550
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Police in China say 35 people were killed and 43 injured after a driver struck a crowd in the city of Zhuhai
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 6:03 AM
BANGKOK -- Police in China say 35 people were killed and 43 injured after a driver struck a crowd in the city of Zhuhai.