Updated: Nov. 12, 10:53 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
71,807,728
270 to win
Trump
75,005,550
Expected vote reporting: 95%

Police in China say 35 people were killed and 43 injured after a driver struck a crowd in the city of Zhuhai

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 6:03 AM

BANGKOK -- Police in China say 35 people were killed and 43 injured after a driver struck a crowd in the city of Zhuhai.

