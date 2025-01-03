1 dead, 15 hurt after small plane crashes into building in Southern California
The injuries range from minor to severe, according to police.
Police in Southern California say one person is dead and 15 others are hurt after a small plane crashed into a building Thursday afternoon.
The injuries range from minor to severe, according to police. Nine people were taken to the hospital. The others were treated and released.
The crash happened in the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue in Fullerton, California, according to police.
The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Van's RV-10 and said it crashed around 2:15 p.m. local time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.