republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,857,364
270 to win
Trump
72,580,935
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Republican Abraham Hamadeh wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 8th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 8:58 PM

WASHINGTON -- Republican Abraham Hamadeh wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.

