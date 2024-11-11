Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 11, 4:30 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,184,540
270 to win
Trump
74,693,263
Expected vote reporting: 95%

Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work

Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work

ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 11:02 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events