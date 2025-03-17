Trump hangs a copy of Declaration of Independence in Oval Office

President Donald Trump has hung a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office, according to images he shared on social media

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has hung a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office, according to images he shared on social media.

The Republican president's official account on X showed two images Monday of a framed copy of the historical document hanging on the wall not far from the president's desk.

In one image, Trump is moving aside heavy dark blue curtains hung around the document to look underneath.