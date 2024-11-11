National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,425,516
270 to win
Trump
74,826,056
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Voters in Oakland oust Mayor Sheng Thao after rare recall, 2 years into her term
Voters in Oakland oust Mayor Sheng Thao after rare recall, 2 years into her term
ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 6:24 PM
OAKLAND -- Voters in Oakland oust Mayor Sheng Thao after rare recall, 2 years into her term.