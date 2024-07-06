Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 06-15-32-54-67, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
July 6, 2024, 1:12 AM
(six, fifteen, thirty-two, fifty-four, sixty-seven, Mega Ball: four, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $162 million
