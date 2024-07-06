Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 06-15-32-54-67, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

(six, fifteen, thirty-two, fifty-four, sixty-seven, Mega Ball: four, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

