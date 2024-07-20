Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 10-17-23-50-67, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10-17-23-50-67, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(ten, seventeen, twenty-three, fifty, sixty-seven, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $251 million

