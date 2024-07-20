Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 10-17-23-50-67, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
July 20, 2024, 12:40 AM
(ten, seventeen, twenty-three, fifty, sixty-seven, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $251 million
