Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 02-14-33-58-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

ByThe Associated Press
July 27, 2024, 12:40 AM

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-14-33-58-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(two, fourteen, thirty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-five, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events