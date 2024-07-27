Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 02-14-33-58-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
July 27, 2024, 12:40 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-14-33-58-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(two, fourteen, thirty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-five, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets