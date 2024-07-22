'The View' co-hosts share their favorite books of 2024

Learn more about the stories the ladies are loving this summer.

It's not too late to find your perfect beach book this summer!

All week, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro are sharing their summer selections in our annual "Ladies Get Lit" series! Read on for the "The View" co-hosts' favorite picks to "get lit," and get lost in a different world.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S PICKS

"Aretha Cool" by Matthew Jordan Smith

See Aretha Franklin's iconic life through the eyes of her trusted photographer Matthew Jordan Smith. The book features never-before-seen photographs that highlight Aretha's depth, soul and iconic presence. This rare collection and tribute to her legacy celebrates the Queen of Soul's unparalleled artistry and her dynamic collaboration with Smith.

"The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America" by Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer

Journalists Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer reveal the inside story of the stunning reversal of Roe v. Wade. Their investigation charts the steadfast political and religious campaign to take down abortion rights and remake American families, womanhood and the nation itself.

"The Friday Afternoon Club" by Griffin Dunne

Actor, director and producer Griffin Dunne shares his story of growing up among larger-than-life characters in Hollywood and Manhattan – including Sean Connery, Carrie Fisher and his aunt Joan Didion – and finds humor and glimmers of light in even the most painful of circumstances.



