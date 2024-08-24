Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 28-30-44-66-69, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

ByThe Associated Press
August 24, 2024, 12:35 AM

(twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, Mega Ball: two, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $535 million

