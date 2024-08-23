Last missing body from sunken superyacht near Sicily recovered

Divers have been operating inside the yacht for more than two days.

LONDON -- Divers in Italy have recovered the last missing body, believe to be that of Hannah Lynch, from the superyacht that sunk off the Sicilian coast, ABC News has learned.

Five bodies had been recovered by early Thursday morning but the body of the final missing passenger -- believed to be Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of the yacht's owner, British tech tycoon Mike Lynch – was located inside the yacht but was not able to be brought to shore.

Mike Lynch's body is believed to have been among those already recovered from the yacht, though the identities of the dead have not been officially confirmed.

Rescue teams had been facing a "very hard" operation to find those still missing after the superyacht sunk on Monday, a spokesperson for the onsite fire brigade teams told ABC News.

Luca Cari said on Wednesday that the rescue operation for the people missing from the U.K.-flagged Bayesian was ongoing. The vessel was lost early on Monday in stormy weather around half a mile from the fishing village of Porticello, close to the city of Palermo.

Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters leave Porticello harbor near Palermo, to resume research for a last missing person on August 23, 2024, four days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. The body of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch was recovered on August 22, 2024 from his sunken yacht off Sicily, as the search continued for the last of the six people missing. The Bayesian, which had 22 people aboard including 10 crew, was anchored some 700 metres from port before dawn when it was struck by a waterspout. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

Divers had been operating inside the yacht for two days, Cari added. "But the job is very hard because there are large obstacles and [we] have to work in very narrow spaces."

"It's a long process and we can only operate in short spells," said Cari. Divers have to be rotated constantly, with each only able to stay underwater for around 12 minutes, he said.

Two Americans -- Christopher and Neda Morvillo -- were among the missing, ABC News confirmed on Tuesday.

Christopher Morvillo is a partner at law firm Clifford Chance and represented Lynch in his recent fraud case brought by Hewlett Packard. He is a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Morgan Stanley International Chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Anne Elizabeth Judith Bloomer are also among the six missing passengers.