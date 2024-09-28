Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 29-46-53-69-70, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

29-46-53-69-70, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $77 million

