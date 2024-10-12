Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-10-29-52-57, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
October 12, 2024, 12:25 AM
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
