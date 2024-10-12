Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-10-29-52-57, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(three, ten, twenty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, Mega Ball: twenty, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

