The U.S. Coast Guard said the man was found 30 miles off Florida's Gulf Coast.

Officials rescue man floating on cooler off Florida coast after Hurricane Milton

A man who was found floating dozens of miles off of Florida's Gulf Coast while clinging to a cooler to keep him afloat, was rescued Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said an Air Station Miami 65 helicopter crew rescued the man who was approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key, a town along the state's central-west coast.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami 65 helicopter crew rescued a man clinging to a cooler approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024. USCG Southeast

The coast guard said they had been in contact with the man Wednesday night, hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall, but that they had lost contact with him at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in the region Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm, bringing dangerous storm surge, powerful winds and heavy rain with it.

Due to the severity of the storm, some emergency services were suspended by officials across the state.

After being rescued Thursday, officials said the man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical care.