Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-09-26-39-58, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
October 19, 2024, 12:25 AM
(four, nine, twenty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, Mega Ball: twenty-three, Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $185 million
