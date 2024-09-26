"We have people that use the Justice Department," he said, without evidence.

Trump claims he predicted Adams would be indicted because of his comments on migrants

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that he predicted New York Mayor Eric Adams would be indicted because of comments he made about migrants hurting the city.

"We have people that use the Justice Department, and the FBI, at levels that have never been seen before," he said, without evidence.

"I wish him luck," Trump said.

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York, on Sept. 26, 2024. David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Trump spoke with reporters at a news conference he called to blast Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her trip to the southern border on Friday.

Asked whether Adams could get a fair trial, Trump said, "I don't know. I don't know. I don't know the mayor well, but he's been fairly generous to me in his statements for a while. I thought you had the worst mayor ever that we had prior to him.

"I will say this, I watched, about a year ago, when he talked about how the illegal migrants are hurting our city and the federal government should pay us, and we shouldn't have to take them." he continued. "And I said, you know what? He'll be indicted within a year. And I was exactly right, because that's what we have.

"I said that he will be indicted because he did that. You take a look, that's what they do. These are dirty players. These are bad people. They cheat and they do anything necessary. These are bad people." he said.