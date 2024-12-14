Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 36-43-52-58-65, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
December 14, 2024, 12:45 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
36-43-52-58-65, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-six, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-five, Mega Ball: sixteen, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $695 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets