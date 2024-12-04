Shares in 'anti-woke' online marketplace jump after Donald Trump Jr. joins board

President-elect Trump's eldest son was appointed to the board of PublicSquare.

Shares in an "anti-woke" online marketplace skyrocketed by more than 180% Tuesday following news that Donald Trump Jr. was joining the company's board of directors.

President-elect Donald Trump's eldest son was appointed to the board of PSQ Holdings, Inc., on Tuesday, a source close to Donald Trump Jr. told ABC News.

The company confirmed the development in a press release.

"The American people have affirmed the importance of liberty, and PublicSquare is at the forefront of this movement," Trump Jr. said in a statement. "As a director, I'm committed to the long-term success of this important mission for our customers, merchants, and shareholders."

In this July 17, 2024, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, speaks on stage at the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Leon Neal/Getty Images, FILE

The company, whose headquarters are just a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, describes itself as "America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty."

Following the Trump Jr. announcement, the company's market capitalization more than doubled overnight, growing from $72 million on Monday to $196 million Tuesday afternoon.