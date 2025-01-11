Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 09-23-39-65-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
January 11, 2025, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-23-39-65-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(nine, twenty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, Mega Ball: twenty-two, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $77 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets