Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 09-23-39-65-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Estimated jackpot: $77 million

