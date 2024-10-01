Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
October 1, 2024, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-11-30-43-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(nine, eleven, thirty, forty-three, sixty-nine, Powerball: twenty, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
