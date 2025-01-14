Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
January 14, 2025, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-06-16-39-66, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(four, six, sixteen, thirty-nine, sixty-six, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285 million
