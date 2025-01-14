Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 04-06-16-39-66, Powerball: 9

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

04-06-16-39-66, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(four, six, sixteen, thirty-nine, sixty-six, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285 million

