Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

ByThe Associated Press
January 14, 2025, 12:12 AM

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-06-16-39-66, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(four, six, sixteen, thirty-nine, sixty-six, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285 million

