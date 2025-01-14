Human remains ‘in various states of decomposition’ found on public hiking trail

"They had been there for an extended period of time," police said.

Human remains that had been decomposing “for an extended period of time” have been discovered just off of a public hiking trail in Utah, police said.

The Washington City Police Department announced the discovery of human remains near the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch hiking area in Washington City in southern Utah -- some 125 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada -- according to a statement released by the authorities on Tuesday.

“On January 12, 2025, a hiker reported what appeared to be human remains near the Elephant Arch hike,” the Washington City Police Department said in their press release. “Officers from Washington City Police and Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains in various forms of decomposition, indicating they had been there for an extended period of time.”

Detectives immediately began processing the area and were able to identify the remains as belonging to a man, police said.

“The remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death,” authorities said. “At this time, foul play does not appear to be a factor.”

The identity of the deceased man was subsequently confirmed by authorities and his family was notified of his death, though he has yet to be publicly identified.

“Out of respect for the family, the identity will not be disclosed at this time,” police said. “The case remains active pending the completion of all reports, including finds from the Medical Examiner’s office.”

Officials did not say how they were able to identify the remains or when they plan on disclosing more information on the case.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” authorities said. “We also express our sincere gratitude to the various agencies that have assisted in the investigation.”