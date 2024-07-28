Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 03-31-37-40-64, Powerball: 17

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-31-37-40-64, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(three, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, Powerball: seventeen, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets