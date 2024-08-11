Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
August 11, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-24-33-64-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $202 million
