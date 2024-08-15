Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
August 15, 2024, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-09-23-29-62, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(eight, nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, sixty-two, Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
