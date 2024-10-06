Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
October 6, 2024, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-12-46-52-65, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(two, twelve, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-five, Powerball: three, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $303 million
