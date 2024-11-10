National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,856,199
270 to win
Trump
74,532,699
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 11-24-50-56-66, Powerball: 16
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 12:14 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-24-50-56-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-six, Powerball: sixteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
