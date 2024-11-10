Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 11-24-50-56-66, Powerball: 16

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-24-50-56-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-six, Powerball: sixteen, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $92 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets